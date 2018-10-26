Man allegedly placed ganja in prisoner’s food at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court

A 29-year-old man, who allegedly placed a quantity of cannabis in a prisoner’s food, was on Friday remanded to prison.

Earl Merion appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday and he denied the charge which read that on October 25 ,2018 at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court he unlawfully introduced cannabis into the court’s lock-ups.

Police prosecutor Deniro Jones objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offense.

According to the police facts on the day in question Merion went to visit one Kerwin DaSantos who is currently on remand for the America Street money changer murder.

Merion allegedly placed the cannabis in DaSantos’ box of food; the food was searched in his presence and police found the drug hidden in the food.

Bail was refused by Magistrate Daly and Merion was remanded to prison until November 23, 2018.(Tamara Tucker)