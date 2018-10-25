Man jailed for North Road burglary

A 35-year-old man was on Wednesday jailed for one year after pleading guilty to a charge of break and enter and larceny.

Seon Burke, who resides at Quamina Street, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Particulars of the charge state that between April 30 and May 1, 2018 at North Road, Burke broke and entered the store of Nigel Pile and stole 24 chairs valued at $600,000, one mattress valued at $85,000 and one air-condition unit valued at $185,000.

According to the police facts, on the day in question, the victim had secured his business, which is located at Lot 7, North Road, Georgetown with the chairs and other items intact. However, on May 1st, about 18:00 hrs, the victim went to his business and observed same was broken into and the said items were missing. An investigation was launched and with the assistance of the accused, nine chairs were recovered.

Burke was sentenced to one year imprisonment by the magistrate, but since he was on remand for the period of six months, that time was deducted and he will only be serving three months imprisonment.