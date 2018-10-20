Murder accused escapee recaptured

THE Joint Services on Friday morning recaptured murder accused Travis Evans, one of three prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on Monday, Commander ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman, has confirmed.

The commander said that the escapee was apprehended at the Soesdyke-Linden highway junction. He noted that the recaptured prisoner will now face an additional charge of escaping lawful custody.

Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels, said that the “security of a nation is enhanced when law-enforcement agencies and the wider community work together.” He said it was such a situation that resulted in Evans’ recapture.

He explained that information was received about the sighting of Evans that led to members of various search teams responding. “At about 07:45hrs on Friday, October 19, 2018, he was recaptured by Joint Services ranks at the Soesdyke-Linden Highway junction. He is in police custody for processing. I wish to commend all those persons who assisted and I now encourage others to be equally helpful.”

Evans , called “Short Boss” of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was arraigned before presiding Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court in August this year for the murder of Ronsley Clarke, 21, of Fire Station Road, Timehri. Clarke was shot twice about his body in full view of his friends on August 2nd.

Two other men, Sudesh Dyal, 23 of Wales , West Bank Demerara, who was on remand for break and enter and larceny, as well as for escaping lawful custody and Dexroy Pollard, 29 of Wales, West Bank Demerara , who was also on remand for break and enter charges, remain on the run following Monday morning’s dash from the prison.