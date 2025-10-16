Jagdeo calls for immediate probe into corrupt officials linked to Mohamed gold smuggling indictment

VICE President and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has called on the law enforcement agencies to “immediately” launch a thorough investigation to sniff out those “corrupt” officials who allegedly collaborated with prominent Guyanese businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, to smuggle gold.

The father and son duo have been indicted by the United States (US) with multiple counts of fraud, money laundering and related offences.

During a press conference today at Freedom House, the Vice President called for an investigation into the relevant agencies and even the Guyana Gold Board.

“The GRA, the police must immediately start the investigation of all of those corrupt officials who collaborated and the whole world who collaborated with the Mohammed in smuggling the gold, in every period… They must immediately start an investigation,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

Dr. Jagdeo highlighted that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had already conducted an extensive assessment and unearthed billions in unpaid taxes.

Dr. Jagdeo also called out those parties who defended the accused parties and even questioned the government’s commitment to the rule of law.

Also, before the recent elections, Dr. Jagdeo was asked whether his administration would pursue charges against officials suspected of corruption.

“I said, we don’t want these matters to be dealt with now in the election period, there will be time enough after the elections to go after these individuals who are collaborating and in time is now, and I expect that a full fledge investigation will be launched into those people who from the gold board and the others who may have been complicit in in assisting the Mohamed’s to evade a massive sum of taxes,” he said.

The case against the Mohameds was entered into the court’s record on October 2, 2025, according to documents seen by the Guyana Chronicle.

The indictment cites several provisions of U.S. law, including 18 U.S.C. §§ 1349, 1343, 1341, 2, 1956(h), 981(a)(1)(C), and 982(a)(1), which cover wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and forfeiture of assets linked to unlawful activity.

According to the court filing, Nazar Mohamed, a Guyanese citizen, is identified as the 90% owner of Mohamed’s Enterprise, while his son, Azruddin, holds a 10% ownership stake. Mohamed’s Enterprise operated as a gold wholesaler and exporter based in Guyana, selling gold primarily to buyers in Miami and Dubai.

The indictment states that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was responsible for collecting taxes locally, but alleges that the company engaged in fraudulent practices designed to avoid lawful reporting and compliance obligations.

The case is being prosecuted by Jason A. Reding Quiñones, United States Attorney, along with attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Fraud Section: Lorinda I. Larvea (Acting Chief), Michael N. Berger (Senior Litigation Counsel), and Jil Simon (Trial Attorney).

The document confirms that the grand jury issued a “true bill”, formally approving the indictment for trial.

If convicted, the defendants could face significant prison terms, asset forfeiture, and financial penalties under U.S. law. The indictment also includes provisions for the seizure of assets under Title 18, U.S. Code, Sections 981 and 982, as well as forfeiture procedures under Title 21, Section 853.

This development marks the latest turn in international scrutiny surrounding Mohamed’s Enterprise, a company long regarded as one of Guyana’s largest gold exporters.

Meanwhile, criminal charges have since been instituted against him under the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, with hearings ongoing before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Mohamed is charged under the Customs Act with knowingly making and subscribing to a false declaration to the GRA on or about December 7, 2020, by declaring the purchase price of a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ as US$75,300, while the authority contends the actual value of the vehicle was US$695,000.

According to the particulars of another charge, on or about December 7, 2020, at GRA’s Camp Street office, he fraudulently declared the value of the vehicle to be US$75,300 instead of $695, 000, which resulted in taxes in the sum of $383,383,345 being evaded.