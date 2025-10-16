Unidentified man found floating in trench

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified man whose body was found floating in a drainage trench at the intersection of High and Princess Streets, Georgetown, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

According to a police report, the deceased—believed to be a man of mixed ancestry between 65 and 70 years old—was discovered around 15:20 hrs by a Rural Constable, who immediately alerted ranks at the Brickdam Police Station.

Upon arrival, police ranks retrieved the body from the trench. The man was wearing a blue shirt-jack, black long pants, and black long boots, with his trousers partially lowered to the knee.

A Gazetted Officer and a party of police subsequently visited and processed the scene. “The body was examined and no marks of violence were observed on the exposed parts of the body,” the police statement said.

The man was later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. The body has since been transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it is being held pending identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.