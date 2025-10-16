News Archives
17-year-old arrested after police recover firearm in Albouystown chase
A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday evening after police recovered a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a high-speed chase in Albouystown.

According to a statement from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Ruimveldt Police Station, ranks were on mobile patrol around 19:05 hrs when they pursued two male suspects who were seen on a red motorcycle in the vicinity of Durban Street.

“During the chase, the suspects lost control of the motorcycle while crossing the bridge at Sussex and Hill Streets, Albouystown, causing both men to fall onto the roadway,” police said.

The pillion rider fled the scene but was promptly apprehended by officers on Howes Street, Albouystown, following a brief foot chase. The rider managed to pick up the motorcycle and escape south along Hill Street.

A search conducted on the apprehended teen led to the discovery of a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five live rounds. The suspect was cautioned and taken into custody, while the weapon and ammunition were lodged as evidence.

Police have since launched an operation to locate the second suspect. Investigations are ongoing.

