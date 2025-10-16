‘We are building a military of assurance’

—President Ali charges new ranks to lead with compassion and dignity

DISCIPLINE, excellence, and service formed the central message of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s address on Wednesday as he presided over the commissioning parade of the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Standard Officers Course (SOC) #56.

The ceremony, held at the Drill Square of Base Camp Ayanganna, marked a defining moment for 31 young men and women who successfully completed two years of rigorous training to earn their commissions as officers.

Delivering the feature address, President Ali, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, hailed the commissioning as a moment of “dedication, discipline, and duty,” describing it as a transformation from cadet to leader.

“This parade marks not just the completion of training, but the beginning of a lifetime of service,” the President told the gathering. “You must lead with fairness. You must lead with compassion. You must ensure the wellbeing of your soldiers. You must foster a culture of accountability, of resilience, and of service.”

The Head of State reminded the newly minted officers that their responsibilities extend beyond the parade ground. Leadership, he said, must be anchored in integrity and empathy — ensuring that every soldier feels respected, supported, and prepared not only to defend Guyana’s sovereignty but also to contribute to national development and regional stability.

“The responsibility to defend, to protect, and to serve,” President Ali stressed, “is one that must be shouldered with dignity and humility.”

The Commander-in-Chief also linked the commissioning to Guyana’s ongoing national transformation, noting that the country’s rapid economic growth and strengthened global voice have created both opportunities and responsibilities for the defence sector.

“Guyana today stands at a moment of immense transformation,” he said. “We are not the same country we were a decade ago. Our economy grows with a speed and scale that has captured the attention of the world… But true progress is measured not in economic figures, but in the lives improved, opportunities created, and values strengthened.”

Highlighting the importance of a robust national security apparatus, President Ali said that continued investment in the GDF is essential to sustaining peace and protecting Guyana’s prosperity.

“When we invest in national defence, it is not an investment in war; it is an investment in peace,” he emphasised. “We protect our prosperity first and foremost by strengthening the capabilities of the Guyana Defence Force.”

He reaffirmed his confidence in the institution’s readiness to safeguard Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, asserting that the nation’s security rests in the competence and commitment of its men and women in uniform.

“By investing in modern equipment, rigorous training, and strategic readiness, we equip our Defence Force to face challenges decisively and protect the wealth and potential of our nation,” the President said.

Also in attendance at the event were Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, senior GDF officers, and relatives of the graduates.

The newly commissioned officers completed a comprehensive training programme that blended military instruction with academic study. The first year focused on leadership, minor staff duties, law, and paratrooping, while the second year — conducted in collaboration with the University of Guyana — allowed trainees to pursue an associate degree in general studies.

Several outstanding graduates were honoured for their exceptional performance during the course: Ensign Roger Westmoreland received the prestigious Sword of Honour; Ensign Hosea Harmon earned the Chief of Defence Staff Prize; Ensign Lloyd Calder was awarded the Colonel Administration and Quartering Prize; Ensign Wonetta Semple received the Inspector General Prize; Ensign Paul Thompson took home the Commanding Officer 1st Infantry Battalion Prize; Ensign Lindo Bolon received the Commandant Guyana National Reserve Prize; and Ensign Tumi McClintock was recognised as Best International Student

The ceremony concluded with a resounding display of military precision and pride, symbolising both the enduring discipline of the Guyana Defence Force and the nation’s commitment to excellence in service.