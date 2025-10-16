Essequibo Coast Dharmic Sabha ushers in Diwali with Radiant Deep Jale Celebration

festival of lights illuminates Anna Regina with unity, culture, and devotion

THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Essequibo Coast Praant, on Saturday evening, hosted its Annual Deep Jale celebration, officially ushering in the Festival of Lights — Diwali. The event, held in front of the Anna Regina Town Council compound, drew a large gathering of residents and visitors who joined in celebrating the spirit of light, unity, and cultural pride.

A magnificent structure depicting Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, served as the centrepiece of the evening. The elaborate display, created by the Essequibo Coast Dharmic Naujawan Youth Arm, will remain in place until Diwali, beautifully illuminated for all to enjoy. The installation offers a vibrant backdrop for photography and reflection as the town embraces the festive season.

The symbolic diya (lamp) was lit by Morning Glory Inc. Office Manager, Indrawattie Natram, assisted by Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan and members of the Praant. Morning Glory Inc. also sponsored the event, which featured a captivating cultural programme showcasing regional dance troupes, musical performances, and traditional acts that celebrated Guyana’s rich Hindu heritage.

In his remarks, Regional Chairman Devin Mohan commended the Praant for its consistent efforts in promoting cultural harmony and understanding.

“Diwali is one that brings immeasurable joy, peace, and happiness. It kindles within us that burning flame of divinity,” he said. “Let us use this festival to foster unity and togetherness as we celebrate with our Hindu brothers and sisters.”

Mohan also reaffirmed the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) continued support for initiatives that preserve and promote cultural traditions across Region Two.

Pandit Kaydar Persaud, President of the Essequibo Coast Praant, shared the spiritual essence behind the celebration, explaining that “Deep” means light and “Jale” means to light — symbolising enlightenment and the triumph of good over evil. He noted that the Deep Jale concept was introduced years ago by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha to encourage collective celebration and strengthen community bonds nationwide.

Extending pre-Diwali greetings, Persaud invited the public to participate in upcoming Praant-organised Diwali events, including the Annual Inter-Secondary School Rangoli Competition on October 15 at Abram Zuil Secondary School and the Grand Motorcade on October 16, 2025, at the Anna Regina Car Park.

Morning Glory’s Indrawattie Natram expressed her company’s pleasure in partnering once again with the Sabha, noting that their sponsorship reflects a deep commitment to community development.

“Our factory operates within this township, and there is no better way to give back to the community that supports us,” she said. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our Corporate Social Responsibility goals.”

As the evening concluded, attendees received complimentary packs of Morning Glory cereal, adding a thoughtful touch to an already memorable event.

The Deep Jale celebration continues to be a beacon of faith, joy, and unity — marking not just the beginning of Diwali festivities, but also a reaffirmation of the Essequibo Coast’s vibrant cultural identity.