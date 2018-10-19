No uncertain future

– President assures sugar workers in wide-ranging address to Parliament

ASSURING Guyanese that the government recognises the importance of the sugar industry, President David Granger said his administration will not abandon the workers.

The Head of State made the disclosure during an address at the first session at the 96th sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday. Several members of the diplomatic corps and public sector employees were among those seated in Parliament as the head of state addressed both sides of the House. Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo sat in during the President’s address.

The head of state provided an update as well as measures taken by government as it manages various sectors of the economy including agriculture.

As regards sugar, he told parliamentarians that “your government recognises the importance of the industry.”

Noting that the industry is being restructured, he said measures which have been taken including estate consolidation and workforce downsizing, were necessary to save the industry.

“We want to see a sustainable and viable industry – one that will contribute to national development and to the workers’ well-being,” the President noted.

He said the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has installed a board which met representatives of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and he noted that a plan is being developed between the two bodies to boost production in the remaining East Berbice, West Berbice and West Demerara estates. “We have begun to provide training to sugar workers to become self-employed in various fields,” he said.

“Sugar workers have not been abandoned to an uncertain future. The divestment of some of the sugar estates, which is expected to occur as early as the first half of 2019, will see some displaced workers being afforded the opportunity to regain employment,” the head of state said.

He said the government will continue to work diligently to ensure that the displaced workers are provided with opportunities to participate actively in other sectors of the economy. These include production and processing of rice and other crops, livestock, fisheries, construction, manufacturing, services and mining.

Prior to the President’s address, Finance Minister, Winston Jordan tabled a financial paper in which the government is asking the National Assembly to approve a sum of G$2.451 billion to pay the final tranche of severance to retrenched sugar workers following the closure of several estates including the Skeldon, Rose Hall-Canje, East Demerara and Wales Estates.

OIL AND GAS

On Thursday, the President also spoke on the evolving the oil and gas sector. He posited that oil production will be the most transformative economic development in the country’s history. He said government is taking steps to ensure that revenues gained from the petroleum industry will not be squandered but rather will be invested strategically in building human and institutional capacity, addressing infrastructure deficit and guiding economic security for future generations.

“Your government is committed to transparency in the management of this sector,” he noted. He said the government has made public contracts which have been signed with petroleum companies.

He said the government will make priority investment in human capital, particularly in public education and key projects which will bridge the divide between the hinterland and coastland.

The head of state noted that the government is also ensuring prudent management of other sections of the extractive sector, such as the forestry and the mining sectors.

APPOINTMENTS

The President also noted that government has re-established and made appointments to institutions as decreed by the constitution. He said the Ombudsman, the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Police Complaints Authority, the Public Service Appellate Tribunal and the Police, Public and Teaching Service Commissions have been appointed.

Local Government Elections this year is less than a month away and will be held for the second time under the APNU+AFC administration. According to the President, the government is proud to have restored local democracy on March 18, 2016 after a 22-year hiatus. “Those historic Local Government Elections have created a democratic dividend,” he said.

Municipalities, he noted, including the newly-created towns of Bartica, Lethem, Mabaruma and, more recently, Mahdia and neighbourhood democratic councils are being “energised and revitalised” since residents are paying greater interest in the well-being and development of their communities.

He said too that the Ministry of Communities is supporting the work of local democratic organs, and according to him, the 2018 subvention programme is fully disbursed in accordance with the Fiscal Transfers Act.

“The local democratic organs are focused on completing their respective programmes by year- end,” the head of state noted.

He told parliamentarians that local democracy is a means of citizens’ empowerment and assured that the government will ensure that respect is paid to local democratic organs and their capacity will be strengthened to deliver effective and efficient services. The President, during his address, provided an update on several issues including the Venezuela border issue which is before the International Court of Justice. He noted that Guyana continues to sensitise the international community about the UN Secretary-General’s decision and actions taken thus far at the ICJ. “Guyana, in so doing, has obtained the support for the judicial process from several international organisations,” the head of state told Parliament.