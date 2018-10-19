Marooners dent Pride’s chances of making semis

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) –COMBINED Campuses and Colleges Marooners took a giant step towards qualifying for the semifinals of the Regional Super50 when they defeated Barbados Pride by 125 runs in their crucial Group B clash at Kensington Oval on Thursday.

Both sides entered the contest tied for second on 15 points behind runaway leaders Jamaica Scorpions, with Pride having played one more game than Marooners.

The result means victory in any of the Marooners two remaining matches will secure them a place in the semis.

The Marooners used a strong top-order performance, where three of the first four batsmen scored half-centuries, to post a challenging 259 for seven off their 50 overs.

Captain Carlos Brathwaite and Khesan Ottley then grabbed three wickets apiece to help rout Pride for 134 in 35.1 overs and set up a comfortable win.

Marooners openers Kyle Corbin and Kjorn Ottley gave their side a promising start in a partnership which yielded 74 runs from 11 overs.

Corbin was eventually bowled by left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn for 18, bringing Amir Jangoo to the crease.

Soon after reaching his half-century, Ottley was clean-bowled by medium pacer Kevin Stoute for 57 to leave the score 94 for two. He struck five boundaries and three fours during his 67-ball knock.

His dismissal brought no relief to Pride’s bowlers, as Jangoo teamed up with Jonathan Drakes in a third-wicket partnership of 104 from 21 overs.

Shamar Springer’s introduction resulted in the prized wicket of Jangoo for 62, his innings lasting 76 balls with three fours and two sixes and Marooners 199 for three.

Even during a brief middle-order slump which saw Marooners lose four wickets for 27 runs, Drakes’ responsible knock of 70 from 98 balls got them up to their eventual total, before he was dismissed in the final over.

Springer was Pride’s best bowler snaring three wickets for 48 runs while Stoute took two wickets for 40 runs.

Pride’s run chase never materialised, as the struggles at the top of the order continued.

Neither of the two openers Shane Moseley or Kevin Stoute made it into double figures and only one batsman made more than 25 – Jonathan Carter’s 26 being the top score.

The fact that Pride’s highest partnership was 30 between captain Shamarh Brooks (20) and Carter highlighted those struggles.

And Ottley made sure to capitalise, claiming the wickets of Brooks, Tevyn Walcott and Carter in succession to leave them 68 for five.

Brathwaite then introduced himself into the attack at the death to bring an end to the contest by dismissing Dominic Drakes, Sulieman Benn and Miguel Cummins, with Pride still well short of their target.