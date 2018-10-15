Rural Constable remanded for murder of Diamond teenager

A 28-year-old man was on Monday morning remanded to prison for the murder of a Diamond East Bank Demerara teenager who was fatally stabbed outside a wedding house at Soesdyke in July this year.

Tony George , who is attached to a community policing group at Soesdyke as a Rural Constable, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann Mclennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to the murder charge which stated that on July, 9, 2018 he murdered 15-year-old Ricardo Singh. George was represented by Attorney Dexter Todd.

According to the prosecution, on the date in question, Singh who was a student of the Diamond Secondary School, attended a wedding reception at a house at the Soesdyke Public Road and while in the company of his friends, an altercation occurred.

George arrested the young man and placed him at the back of a pick-up and told the driver to drive to the police station. However, along the way, he told the driver to stop and exited the vehicle along with the young man.

He then told the driver to go for the police and when the man returned, he met the teen injured with a stab wound to his abdomen. Singh was rushed to the Diamond Hospital but succumbed while being treated.

The defendant was remanded to prion until October , 23, 2018.

In July this year , eyewitnesses in the area told this newspaper said that there are cameras attached to the building where the wedding reception was held and it would have given the police a clearer picture of what occurred on the night of the incident.