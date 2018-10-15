Prominent Region Two doctor dies

RESIDENTS and staff attached to the Suddie Public Hospital, Region Two, are mourning the passing of Dr. Darmalinga Ramachandra, popularly known as Dr. Rama.

The bone specialist, who hailed from Malaysia and had taken up residence in Guyana in the early 1980s, had given selfless service to the health sectors of Regions Two, Three and Six. He died Friday morning at age 64.

Since the announcement of his death by relatives, the Ministry of Public Health and scores of persons have expressed sadness and extended condolences to his family and relatives.

An evening of remembrance was held by management of the Suddie Public Hospital in memory of the late doctor.

Dr Rama came to Guyana at the request of then President Forbes Burnham and had served Region Two for 26 years up to the time of his passing.

Councillors of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two also expressed profound sadness at his passing. Head of the Region Two RDC, Devanand Ramdatt, said Dr Rama served the region well and his death is certainly a great loss to the region’s health sector.

According to Regional Health Officer, Dr. Afarah Khan, Dr Rama’s services will surely be missed as she praised his commitment and dedication to his work.

The late Dr Rama will be cremated today.