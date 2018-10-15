Corentyne man sets home alight after dousing family with gasoline

By Nafeeza Yahya

A Brighton, Corentyne man set afire the home he shared with his reputed wife and three children on Monday night , moments after spraying gasoline on his family members and mother-in-law.

According to Candacie Khedaroo, 28, her reputed husband Michael Lewis,34 earlier in the afternoon attempted to beat her with a hammer.

She related that she left the home for a few days with her children since Lewis was always in a habit of physically abusing her.

She told the Guyana Chronicle that she returned on Monday afternoon to pick-up her clothing to move in with her mother when the accused began hurling remarks at her . He started to beat her in the process.

She said she subsequently returned with her mother but did not see Lewis. Khedaroo said she asked around and since no one saw him, along with her mother Bibi Khedaroo, and the children , they ventured into the home. Lewis then pounced on the family but they fought him off.

The suspect then set their two bed room wooden house ablaze and later fled the scene.

Police in “B” Division are searching for the suspect.