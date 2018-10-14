Guyanese man allegedly stabs female pastor to death in Trinidad

(Excerpt from the Trinidad Guardian)
A Guyanese man, who is also a pastor, fatally stabbed a female pastor in Longdenville, Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday night.
The 42-year-old victim , Alisa Ali, lived in the community of Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Longdenville. According to a report in the Trinidad Guardian, local investigators said that Ali was a Pastor at a church just next to her home.
The report further indicate that on Saturday night at around 22:30 hours, Ali reportedly ended up in an argument with the man and was stabbed multiple times on her face and upper body. Her children, who heard the commotion, ran into her bedroom and found her bleeding from stab wounds.
The suspect ran out of the house and onto Gill street, where he subsequently flagged down a passing car and escaped ,eyewitnesses reported.
As the suspect made his escape, Ali’s daughter and son-in-law rushed her to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police in the Twin Island Republic are on the hunt for the Guyanese pastor as investigations into the matter continue.