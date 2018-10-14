Guyanese man allegedly stabs female pastor to death in Trinidad

(Excerpt from the Trinidad Guardian)

A Guyanese man, who is also a pastor, fatally stabbed a female pastor in Longdenville, Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday night.

The 42-year-old victim , Alisa Ali, lived in the community of Gill Trace, La­m­ont Street, Longdenville. According to a report in the Trinidad Guardian, local investigators said that Ali was a Pastor at a church just next to her home.

The report further indicate that on Saturday night at around 22:30 hours, Ali reportedly ended up in an argument with the man and was stabbed multiple times on her face and up­per body. Her children, who heard the commotion, ran in­to her bed­room and found her bleeding from stab wounds.

The suspect ran out of the house and onto Gill street, where he subsequently flagged down a passing car and escaped ,eyewitnesses reported.

As the suspect made his escape, Ali’s daughter and son-in-law rushed her to the Chagua­nas Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police in the Twin Island Republic are on the hunt for the Guyanese pastor as investigations into the matter continue.