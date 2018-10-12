DJ Stress boat cruise ready to take sail

All nature lovers are in for a treat as DJ Stress boat cruise gets ready for October 28 from Parika to Supenaam. The boat cruise will leave the Parika waterway promptly at 09:00hrs sharp and will make its way further into the mighty Essequibo River.

According to Paul Adrian Bonar Jnr aka “DJ Stress” the boat cruise is one with a difference and he is therefore urging persons, especially nature lovers, to grab their tickets early. Patrons supporting the event will get the opportunity to visit their friends and relatives residing on the Essequibo Coast since the ferry will be moor at Supenaam for two hours then depart.

DJ Stress said persons will also get the opportunity to tap into Essequibo tourism by visiting the various lakes. He is currently promoting the cruise on his “Morning Drive” on 89.5FM show and already many persons have won themselves tickets. He is therefore encouraging persons with tickets to board the Chinese ferry early, so as to avoid the last-minute rush.

A party mood will be created with the 71-sound system, DJ Stephan, Selector Andy from Mega Mix Reload and Aaron from the One-man band will be singing. There will also be grand prizes to be won on the boat. Tickets are available at various locations in Demerara, Essequibo and Berbice.