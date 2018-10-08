Pensioner shoots farmer during acouri hunt

A 66-YEAR-OLD farmer of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, is in police custody after it is alleged that he took aim at an acouri but instead, he shot a farmer in the backlands of Queenstown.

His firearm and cartridges were seized and have been lodged at the police station.

The injured 54-year-old farmer was taken to Suddie Hospital where he received treatment for two shotgun pellet wounds and was discharged.

Reports indicate that the pensioner, who is a licensed firearm holder, ventured out around 05:00hrs on Sunday morning to hunt, when he reportedly shot the farmer.

The injured farmer said he heard a loud explosion and he felt a burning sensation after falling to the ground. Almost immediately after, he said he heard the shooter claiming that he missed the acouri.

The farmer said he did not see who was the shooter; however, he managed to make his way to the hospital for treatment.