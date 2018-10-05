Female cricket is special to the BCB, says Foster

PRESIDENT of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Hilbert Foster, says that female cricket in the Ancient County remains a top priority of the board.

As such, a three-match tournament will be played in order to further develop the game at that level.

The tournament is officially sponsored by Nand Persaud and Company Ltd.

During the unveiling of the tournament at the company’s head office at No. 36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Foster, hailed the investment of the company, stating that he enjoys a close working relationship with the entity’s Managing Director Mohindra Persaud.

Persaud hailed the outstanding work of the BCB, and stated that his company was delighted to be on board with such a dynamic and organised board.

The company, he stated, will continue to support the game in Berbice once the proper management is in place.

The tournament will be contested between the Rose Hall Town Metro female team and a combined New Amsterdam/Canje team.

Meanwhile, the company will also be sponsoring two 50-over Under-15 trial matches, as part of the BCB’s early preparation for the Guyana Cricket Board Inter-County tournament for 2019.

The BCB will also host the 2019 Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 tournament. A squad of 26 will be shortlisted after the completion of three rounds of matches.

The selectors will then select the Berbice team early, so that the coaches will have at least two months to work with them. Similar arrangement would also be made for the Berbice Under-17, Under-19, Female Under-19 and Berbice Female senior teams.