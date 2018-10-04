GTU to call strike again

…umbrella trade unions offer support

THE Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has decided to embark on yet another country-wide strike and is prepared to head to court should the government take legal action as it believes its decision is within the law.

During a previous press engagement, the GTU had given Minister with Responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott, a seven-day ultimatum to rescind his appointment of University of Guyana (UG) Professor, Dr. Leyland Lucas, as Chairman of the arbitration panel. Receiving no word that this was done, the GTU organised another press conference on Wednesday in collaboration with the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG).

“Today, being the seventh day, we indicated that thereafter the union will be proceeding on industrial action. In fact, we will be calling our members out for the second time to be engaged in strike action,” the GTU President Mark Lyte announced. The date on which this will commence is yet to be announced by the GTU.

In his opening remarks, Lyte reaffirmed the GTU’s position for rejecting Lucas, stating that Minister Scott had “appointed” the professor rather than “nominating” him, as the existing agreements outline.

He clarified that the issue at hand is the formation of the arbitration tribunal panel by the GTU and Education Ministry, according to the Memorandum of Agreement signed by both parties on April 10, 1990.

Lyte said that the challenges being encountered by the GTU have been in the public spotlight since 2015, when the union first submitted its multi-year proposal, 2016-2020. Now, the GTU president said that the struggle continues as deliberations with the government are still at a standstill, due to government’s misinterpretation of the binding agreements between the involved parties.

Lyte stated: “We are here this morning to let you know that we have rejected the individual who was appointed and we believe that a neutral person should be nominated for both sides to agree on the panel.”

PREPARED FOR COURT

When it comes to the resumption of strike action, the Education Ministry last Wednesday had issued a release in reference to the 1983 Memorandum of Agreement –‘The Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes’ signed by the two parties. “During the consideration of the matter in dispute, under the grievance procedure, there shall be no strike, stoppage of work — whether of a partial or general nature — go slow, boycott, picketing, retardation of production or any other interference with the ministry’s operations by the union; nor shall there be any lockout or any other form of interference by the ministry. Both parties shall endeavour to maintain a state of normal industrial relations,” the release highlighted.

It went on to affirm: “Teachers are therefore kindly advised to have due regard to the above legal stipulation and should note that any action which violates or is adverse to the above shall be illegal, for which the ministry will ensure that the appropriate consequences ensue.”

However, the GTU does not believe that it is in breach of the said agreement, stating that arbitration has not yet begun. “We do not see any breach as being committed…as far as we’re concerned, [the] arbitration panel and the terms of reference are the first steps to setting arbitration in train. But arbitration hasn’t been started as yet. “If that [legal action] is to happen, the GTU will have no other course but to walk the steps of the court, because we are preparing to ensure that our members do not suffer in any way,” Lyte said.

Support

Taking note of the fact that strike action is always the last resort, Lyte said that its members in Regions One, Two, Five, Six, Seven and 10, are all “up and ready” for the resumption of industrial action.

In addition, he said that trade unions have been brought on board to lend “physical support” to execute the strike action. “We’ve asked our members and members of the other trade union bodies to help us as we mobilise our members again. Whatever form and shape the course of action will take going forward, we will do so as we continue the struggle for better wages and salaries for our workers,” Lyte said.

FITUG General-Secretary Dawchan Nagasar, added: “The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana is fully in support of the GTU and the teachers in their quest. We will be giving support and anything that is requested in support of the GTU.”

Meanwhile, GTUC General-Secretary Lincoln Lewis, said: “We will have to consider physical support in whatever form the GTU requests. [Some people] when talking about physical support, all they see is strike, but as a trade unionist I see industrial action as a number of measures.”

As with the previous occasion, Lyte said that the strike will be conducted regionally and will see strike relief being offered teachers. When contacted about the unfolding situation on Wednesday, Minister Scott said that he could not make a comment on the issue at this time as “the matter is in the hand of the tribunal.”