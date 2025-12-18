‘It’s a collective responsibility’

–President Ali announces policy-driven push to protect animals nationwide

THE government has announced a wide-ranging package of measures to strengthen animal welfare, promising increased financial support for organisations and new tax incentives to expand professional animal care across the country.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, addressing a large gathering at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre late yesterday outlined the government’s policy agenda for economic and social transformation over the next five years.

During the period at reference, animal protection will be treated as a core component of building what the administration describes as “a more humane society”.

As part of the initiative, the government will provide increased resources and direct financial support to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involved in animal care and welfare, as well as to institutions that operate animal shelters and rescue services.

“We must also extend this circle of compassion to the creatures with whom we share this planet. Animals, like humans, deserve care, protection, and respect, and it is our collective responsibility,” the President said.

He noted that the government plans to reduce or remove taxes on veterinary hospitals, clinics, and animal shelters, with such entities to be exempt from corporation tax, in line with existing concessions for the agriculture, health, and education sectors.

In addition to the tax incentives, a nationwide animal welfare campaign will be launched to map areas of “risk and distress” for animals, identify gaps in care, and prioritise interventions.

The campaign will be carried out in partnership with animal welfare organisations, which have already submitted proposals to the government. The President said these recommendations were valued and aligned with the administration’s broader policy direction.

Framing the measures as part of a wider shift in social values, President Ali stressed that animals, like humans, “deserve care, protection and respect”, and that reducing cruelty and neglect is a shared responsibility.

Support for shelters, enhanced regulatory oversight and incentives for private providers are expected to feature in the 2026 national budget, thus embedding animal welfare within the country’s long-term development plan.