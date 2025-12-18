‘Justice must work for the people of this land’ — President Ali

GUYANA’S judiciary, which has upheld stability and the principles of good governance, is poised for a new era of consistent excellence, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said, signalling a commitment to strengthening the country’s judicial system.

Addressing a large gathering at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre late Wednesday, where he was outlining the government’s policy agenda for economic and social transformation for the next five years, the Head of State said:

“My government welcomes the judiciary’s effort to ensure accountability by pursuing evidence-based data management across all levels of the court system.”

He noted that the government will introduce disposal and clearance rate standards, leveraging the use of technology for all court operations.

As such, case management, human resources, maintenance of stores for the payment of maintenance, bail and fines electronically will be the main areas of focus over the next five years.

“This administration holds an unflinching commitment to the Rule of Law, to the sanctity of our legal institutions, and most of all, to you, the people of this land. Justice must work for the people of this land,” the President said.

In addition to this, legislative changes will be made to make judges, magistrates, as well as legal practitioners more accountable.

Further, the government will be launching the revised edition of the Laws of Guyana, updated from 2012 to December 31 2021. The government will also be launching the Law Reports of Guyana from 2008 to 2021.

“These initiatives will make our laws easier, easily accessible, and more user-friendly to all our citizens,” the president said.