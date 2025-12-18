‘We have a responsibility to save this generation and generations to come’

–President Ali pledges to work closely with international partners on substance abuse and drug smuggling

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to combating substance abuse and drug smuggling, warning that new and dangerous forms of drug use are increasingly threatening public health, particularly among young people.

Addressing the nation from the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday evening, the Head of State said the country is witnessing the rapid spread of emerging forms of substance abuse, including hazardous varieties of vaping and other drugs that impair mental and physical capacity.

“I wish to address these emerging forms of substance abuse directly, through informed policy, public education, and coordinated action that places prevention and protection at the centre of what we do. We will be working with our international partners against all forms of drugs. We have a global responsibility to save this generation, and generations to come,” the President said.

Speaking later to reporters, the Head of State said that with regard to drug trafficking and any form of drug smuggling, the government maintains strong collaboration with partners in the United States of America and other international stakeholders to curb these transnational crimes.

He stressed that the government has “no sympathy” for drug traffickers.

“Tens of thousands, millions of lives are destroyed; economies are destroyed by smuggling,” the President said.

According to the United States Department of State’s 2025 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR), published earlier this year, Guyana has demonstrated a commitment to working with international partners to address drug trafficking.

The report disclosed that several government agencies in Guyana, including the Ministries of Home Affairs (Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit and Guyana Police Force), Education, Health, and Human Services and Social Security, are involved in addressing drug-related crimes.

It also highlighted the September 2024 launch of the National Defence Institute, aimed at building expertise through collaboration with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and United States security and defence institutions.

Additionally, the report noted that Guyana collaborated with the United States to increase drug seizures in 2024, particularly cocaine.

That year, Guyana seized more than four tonnes of cocaine, in cooperation with US law enforcement at an airstrip near the border with Venezuela, and also interdicted a semi-submersible vessel off Guyana’s coast carrying 2.3 tonnes of cocaine.

The report further stated that Guyana’s National Drug Strategy 2022–2026 outlines strategic programmes to guide the country’s drug control efforts, with a focus on interdiction, prevention, treatment and anti-money laundering measures.