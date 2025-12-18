–stakeholders welcome comprehensive plans announced by President Ali for digital, economic, social transformation

CHAIRMAN of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Captain Gerald Gouveia (Jnr), has said that the private sector is excited and prepared to take advantage of new opportunities expected to emerge as Guyana continues its development.

His comments follow a series of announcements made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday evening, during a live national address, in which the Head of State outlined several incentives and policy advancements aimed at driving business growth and reshaping the economy.

Describing Guyana as a land of growing opportunity, Captain Gouveia said the government has placed clear emphasis on key sectors and groups, including tourism, manufacturing, the creative industries, logistics and connectivity, hinterland communities, youth, women, persons with special needs, and the elderly.

“If you listen to all the incentives, it tells you where the priorities are. It also encourages the private sector to invest in, all the way down to our furry friends, because animal care is now tax-free, and that’s amazing,” the PSC Chairman said.

Captain Gouveia added that the measures reflect a “no Guyanese left behind” approach, noting that the private sector is eager to work alongside the government in advancing these initiatives.

PSC stakeholder Komal Singh said the President’s announcements will benefit not only the business community, but alos ordinary Guyanese as well.

Singh noted that many of the initiatives outlined will have positive impacts across sectors such as healthcare, education. and human services.

Commending the President’s address, Singh said private sector members were particularly pleased with the measures relating to agriculture.

Adding to this, Managing Director of Bounty Farms Limited, David Fernandes said that the introduction of a zero-carbon tax for agriculture will encourage increased investment in the sector.

Fernandes said stakeholders are now looking forward to next year’s budget, which he believes will create opportunities to pass benefits on to consumers.

Another stakeholder, Youni Abdul, said the country is moving from segmented interventions to a more holistic system of benefits for citizens.

“If you look at the total cash value of all the benefits — from cradle to grave — from the time you are born, you receive a cash grant, all the way to increased pensions planned over the next five years, and everything in between,” she said.

A citizen in attendance, Joseph Hoyte, told reporters that the boost for the agriculture sector was long overdue, and would create opportunities for people at all levels of the industry to increase production and expand opportunities.

Meanwhile, Pernell Cummings of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) said the institution has been working with the government to implement financial literacy programmes, and to make access to loans for small businesses easier.

“As you know, GBTI launched GBTI Grow, our small-business arm, about a year ago. We are, therefore, working closely together to help make these goals achievable for the Guyanese public,” Cummings said.