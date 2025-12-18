News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t considering railway link from Lethem to the Atlantic coast – President Ali
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday revealed that the government is examining possible options for the construction of a massive rail transit system.
He made the revelation on Wednesday as he outlined the government’s ambitious transport infrastructure agenda for the next five years at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).
“In this regard, we are evaluating possible options for a mass transit system, especially to ease congestion in Georgetown, as well as to move cargo from Lethem to Guyana’s Atlantic coast,” he announced at the ACCC.
Earlier this year, the head of state revealed that the Ministry of Housing is undertaking a feasibility study on the project.
The aim is to create a modern, well-connected Guyana, where communities, including those in Guyana’s remote and hinterland areas, can access opportunities and participate in Guyana’s development.
It is a key commitment outlined in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 2025 Manifesto. (DPI)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Five years of diversification, transformation
‘No Guyanese left behind’
‘We have a responsibility to save this generation and generations to come’
‘It’s a collective responsibility’
‘Justice must work for the people of this land’ — President Ali
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.