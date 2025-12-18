Gov’t considering railway link from Lethem to the Atlantic coast – President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday revealed that the government is examining possible options for the construction of a massive rail transit system.

He made the revelation on Wednesday as he outlined the government’s ambitious transport infrastructure agenda for the next five years at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“In this regard, we are evaluating possible options for a mass transit system, especially to ease congestion in Georgetown, as well as to move cargo from Lethem to Guyana’s Atlantic coast,” he announced at the ACCC.

Earlier this year, the head of state revealed that the Ministry of Housing is undertaking a feasibility study on the project.

The aim is to create a modern, well-connected Guyana, where communities, including those in Guyana’s remote and hinterland areas, can access opportunities and participate in Guyana’s development.

It is a key commitment outlined in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 2025 Manifesto. (DPI)