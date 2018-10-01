Guyana, Indonesia sign visa agreement

VICE-PRESIDENT and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Retno L.P. Marsudi, met on the margins of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to sign an agreement between the Governments of Guyana and Indonesia pertaining to visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The agreement was signed on Friday, following a meeting held earlier this year in Georgetown.

According to the agreement, “Nationals of either country, holding valid diplomatic and service passports, shall not be required to obtain a visa for entry into, exit from and stay in the territory or transiting through the borders of the other, for a period not exceeding 30 days.”

Guyana and Indonesia established formal diplomatic relations on August 27, 1999.