Circus for Grand Opening tonight

DESPITE a few hiccups the Suarez Brothers Circus is expected to be up and running, with a packed to capacity audience expected for the grand opening tonight at the D’Urban Park. “Almost everything is done, we are rushing,” shared Circus Manager Ivan Suarez.

Suarez explained that the team hit a little bit of a snag with the unexpected amount of time that it took for their equipment to clear customs.

“We got [Customs] only yesterday evening so we need to rush, we were thinking that it wouldn’t take so much time. Coming to the country we need to pass through [Customs] service to take out the cargo (equipment) but instead of two days we were there a week,” Suarez explained.

To counter the lost time the Circus has been working around the clock to ensure that they do not disappoint their Guyanese fans, who have been nothing but excited since the circus announced its arrival.

Suarez related that despite the delay, things are coming together wonderfully.

“Not too much [left], we worked for the whole night and the installations are already set up,” Suarez said, adding that only a few things remain to be done: “Just clean it up, make all the connections, sound checkups et cetera.”

According to Suarez, the demand has been crazy with tickets going fast and their phones are ringing off the hook with calls for how persons can get more.

“It’s going insane. By 11 in the morning I had 192 missed calls,” Suarez shared.

With the capacity to hold some 15,000 persons the Suarez brothers are expected to see the full house come tonight. Following tonight the circus would be opened every day for some three to five weeks, with one show per night at 19:30hrs from Monday – Friday, on Saturdays there will be two shows one at 17:00hrs and 19:30hrs, while Sunday and holidays will feature three sessions at 14:00hrs, 17:00hrs and 19.30hrs.

The seating arrangement will feature three levels which correspond with different ticket prices starting at $1,500 per child and $2,300 per adult for the bleachers, $2,000 per child and $3,500 per adult for the middle section, and $2,500 per child and $4,700 per adult for the VIP zone.