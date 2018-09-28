Advisory: Road Closure

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to inform the general public that the Railway Embankment Road between Annandale Market Road to Lusignan Access Public Road will be closed from 18:00 hrs on Friday, 28 September to 12:00 noon on Sunday, 30 September 2018.

This is inorder to facilitate “Emergency Works: Repairs to a Culvert on the Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara.”

Motorists and pedestrians are therefore asked to use alternative bypasses and observe all caution and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the works.

The ministry said it sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused.