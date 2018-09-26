The Guyana Zoo needs urgent attention

Dear Editor

PLEASE permit me space in your newspaper to vent my feelings about the Guyana Zoo. Zoos are a living museum and what we learn about wild animals in captivity can help us manage and conserve them in the wild. From animal behaviour, to reproductive rates to dietary requirements, etc.

There are 39 animal species currently listed by the IUCN as Extinct in the Wild. These are species that would have vanished totally were it not for captive populations around the world, many of which reside in zoos. For me, this is the single most important role zoos can play. In (June 25, 2016) President David Granger pledged to allocate two million more hectares of land and waterways for conservation. Speaking at the event, which was hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, President Granger reiterated his administration’s fundamental commitment to the tourism sector and sustainable economic growth, even as Guyana transitions to a ‘green’ economy. He added that the benefits of equitable and sustainable development are too numerous and transformative to be ignored.

The President was quoted as saying “What a country! What wildlife! What a waste to ignore the great gifts of nature. Guyana’s abundant flora and fauna constitute a priceless national and natural treasure.” But it seems as though the President’s message hasn’t filtered down to the management of the Guyana Zoo. The Guyana Zoo is in a state of disrepair and urgently needs attention. With the abundance of animals that Guyana has it’s a shame to see only a few in our Zoo. Most of the animals at this facility look lethargic and sick. The pens and cages are too small and are not properly maintained and cleaned regularly, especially for the more active and dangerous animals. Lack of maintenance can lead to all sorts of repercussions that I don’t want to think about.

When visitors go to our Zoo, what impressions do they get about us by the way we are caring, housing, feeding and maintaining these animals? Workers at the Zoo are not properly attired and are not properly identified to visitors. By the look of it there are no isolation of sick animals, no quarantine area and no foot bath at the entrance of the cages and pens. This will lend itself to charges of cross-contamination of diseases and disease organisms. When it rains the area around the pen/cages are flooded and makes visits to the cages almost impossible.

I hereby call on the President to launch an investigation into the Guyana Zoo so as to resolve this national embarrassment to our great nation.

Regards

Shawn Sam