Longer matches key to improvement: Springer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – West Indies Women’s head coach, Hendy Springer, believes the squad’s development would be further enhanced by playing two and three-day matches.

Speaking after the hosts came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in the three-match ICC Women’s Championship series against South Africa at Kensington Oval last week, Springer said the longer matches would also help improve the consistency of the players.

“(They need to be) more consistent. Me and the captain (Stafanie Taylor) had a long discussion

(during the series) … not only about consistency but about the things that would generate consistency,” the former Barbados off-spinner said here.

“I am one who believes that at some point in time we should play longer games – two-day, three-day games – to ask these girls to bat, ‘let me see what you’re really made of’, as opposed to just the Twenty20 and 50-over.

“I believe their range of skill would be sharpened because of the length of the game.”