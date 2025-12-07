Indian experts present findings on GuySuCo to President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday met with a visiting team of investors and technical experts from India who have been conducting a detailed assessment of the Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) major assets. The meeting, held at State House, marked an important step in the government’s ongoing effort to revitalise the sugar industry and attract international investment into its recovery.

According to a post on the President’s official Facebook page, the delegation has spent several days examining GuySuCo’s primary estates and factories. Their visit forms part of a broader initiative to secure partnerships that can bring modern expertise, improved technology and new capital into the sector. Guyana and India share a long history of cooperation in agriculture, and India is recognised globally for its advancements in sugar manufacturing, mechanisation and value-added production.

During the engagement, President Ali received an update on the team’s preliminary findings. These included an outline of critical gaps within the corporation’s infrastructure, priority areas that require rehabilitation and several recommendations for improved performance across the estates. The experts also discussed potential opportunities for investment that could strengthen GuySuCo’s factory operations and expand production capacity.

The team is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the government in the coming weeks. This document will identify investment options for key factory locations and outline technical proposals that may support the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Saturday’s meeting was attended by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo, Paul Cheong; and other government officials.

The move to engage international investors follows several years of aggressive government intervention aimed at restoring the industry, protecting jobs and stabilising rural economies. The upcoming report from the Indian delegation is expected to play an important role in shaping the next phase of GuySuCo’s modernisation programme.

Speaking at the opening of GuyExpo 2025 last month, President Ali issued a firm warning to GuySuCo’s leadership, signalling that a shake-up in management as well as swift, robust work to revive the industry.

While sugar production is still not up to par, there are still signs of growth within the industry. According to the Ministry of Finance’s mid-year report released earlier this year, the sugar-growing industry expanded by an estimated 136.7 per cent compared to the first half of 2024. Moreover, it was reported that GuySuCo produced 15,954 tonnes of sugar in the first crop this year, up from 6,739 tonnes during the same period last year. The first half of the year, however, posed several challenges, including heavy rainfall that disrupted harvesting and factory operations, labour shortages, and reduced cane quality.

Additionally, the government has been working to leverage GuySuCo’s existing human capital, arable lands, and infrastructure to reimagine the corporation as a hub for rural development. The extensive estates are aimed at supporting the cultivation of other crops such as rice, corn, and cassava, providing opportunities for diversification and additional revenue streams. Beyond cultivation, the government has also highlighted the potential for skills development across various professions connected to the industry, from welders, mechanics, clerks, and drivers to technicians and engineers.

Efforts are also already underway to modernise production across several sugar estates, with significant investments in mechanisation and technology. These include initiatives to improve factory efficiency and field operations, aiming to move the industry beyond bulk exports toward higher-value products.

As the Indian team completes its assessment and submits recommendations, the government aims to make strategic decisions that could transform the sugar industry, ensuring sustainability, improved productivity, and broader economic benefits for communities across Guyana.