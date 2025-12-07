Prospect solar plant comes online, delivering clean power to East Berbice

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

THE Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) on Saturday officially commissioned the new 3-megawatt Solar Photovoltaic Farm at Prospect, East Berbice, Corentyne, Region Six, marking a significant milestone in Guyana’s ongoing transition toward cleaner, more resilient energy systems.

The event brought together several high-level officials and development partners, including Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Chairman of Region Six, Junior Basant; Lorena Solorzano, Country Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and Alphonso De Armas, Director General of the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation.

Prime Minister Phillips, in his speech, stated that the solar farm stands as a technical achievement and a national promise. “Every renewable project that we commission is another step towards an energy system that is modern, affordable, reliable and resilient, and by extension will lead to a brighter future for Guyana.”

Beyond that, he said, the project reflects the values of the government “that is committed to lifting the quality of life for every Guyanese in every community.” The Prime Minister pointed out that across the country, the electricity demand continues to grow.

“Meeting that demand responsibly is a matter of national priority; today’s commissioning is therefore not a ceremonial milestone, but it is a tangible demonstration of our energy strategy at work.”

He further noted that the launch at Prospect forms part of a growing “national constellation” of solar installations. Several other large projects are already completed or nearing completion, including sites at Hampshire in Region Six, Charity in Region Two, and Trafalgar in Region Five. According to Phillips, each facility contributes to an integrated framework of renewable energy infrastructure that strengthens the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) network and improves energy security across several regions.

“Every new site represents reliability for families, reduced expenditure for households and businesses, and a modernised grid capable of supporting industrial growth,” he said.

The new solar plant at Prospect will supply clean, stable power to the rapidly developing East Bank Berbice corridor while reducing pressure on the Demerara–Berbice Interconnected System. Using modern inverters, smart controllers, and battery-ready technology, it stands among the most sophisticated GPL renewable installations to date. As such, the Prime Minister pointed out that the area is experiencing booming residential, commercial, and industrial activity, making the new plant strategically important for sustaining the region’s economic potential.

Developed under the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL), the Prospect Solar Farm represents a GY$1.2 billion investment in clean energy infrastructure. The facility features 4,928 solar modules mounted on corrosion-resistant aluminum structures and powered through eight high-efficiency inverters. Built for durability, the system can withstand wind speeds of up to 244 km/h and is integrated into the Demerara–Berbice Interconnected System through a newly constructed 13.8kV spur line connected to the Canefield F3 feeder, he stated.

Once fully operational, the solar farm is expected to generate 4,800 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, providing enough clean power for thousands of households. It will also help reduce Guyana’s carbon footprint by more than 3,200 tonnes of CO₂ each year, while saving an estimated GY$210 million in fossil fuel costs.

The Prospect project is one component of the broader GUYSOL initiative, which includes the construction of eight solar farms totaling 33MWp across Regions Two, Five, Six and 10. In Region Six alone, Prospect joins the Hampshire and Trafalgar locations, adding 10MWp of solar capacity to the Berbice region.

The Prime Minister reiterated that renewable energy is part of a broader national transformation, not a stand-alone initiative. Central to this transformation is the flagship Gas-to-Energy Project in Wales, West Bank Demerara, where construction is progressing on a 300-megawatt combined-cycle plant and a natural gas liquids facility. Once operational, he noted, electricity costs on the national grid will fall by 50 per cent, delivering unprecedented benefits for households, small businesses, and large-scale manufacturing.

Further, he noted, that to support rising national demand, the government has already added between 108 and 126 megawatts of new generation capacity through the Garden of Eden plant, emergency installations at the Columbia substation, and the temporary integration of two power ships. The Prime Minister emphasised that these additions are “strategic reinforcements,” ensuring the country’s rapid pace of development is not hindered by energy shortages.

He noted that hinterland communities are also benefitting from the expansion. Hydropower facilities have been built or refurbished at Makaromoko, Kumu, and Kato, while solar farms at Lethem, Bartica, Mabaruma, Mahdia, and Leguan are now delivering power to thousands of residents.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Junior Basant, emphasised the importance of energy security, climate responsibility, and economic diversification. “These priorities are reflected in this project. We are strengthening our grid, lowering energy costs, decreasing our reliance on fossil fuels, and increasing access to clean energy in communities across the nation by utilising the power of our plentiful sunshine.”

He added that the solar farm is an investment in people rather than just infrastructure. “It stands for opportunities, jobs, and a cleaner environment for future generations. It demonstrates how renewable energy initiatives can promote national development while preserving our natural heritage and is consistent with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy.”