80 more vending spots, food court, among new facilities for Leonora Market

THE Leonora Market in Region Three on the West Coast of Demerara is slated for major upgrades, including expanded facilities and an enhanced environment for both vendors and shoppers, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand announced on Saturday.

The upgrades include roofing the current open-air tarmac within the next eight weeks, which will create about 80 additional vending spots, a food court, more sanitary facilities, and a new jewellery section. This adds to the more than 200 vendors already lawfully operating in the market on Saturdays.

“Markets are a part of our culture and are necessary both for our cherished vendors and shoppers,” the minister said, highlighting the importance of maintaining clean, safe, and orderly market spaces.

She stressed that the government is working to ensure “all our markets have a standard about which we can all be proud. Solid structures, good ventilation, excellent sanitation and sanitary facilities, security, drainage that works, good lighting and adequate electrical connections, access to water, conducive spaces and market committees that understand their role.”

Manickchand also addressed the challenges vendors face when illegal, ad hoc vending occurs on roadways. She said these practices not only disadvantage market vendors but also pose environmental and safety hazards.

“We have received numerous publicly made complaints about the disadvantage vendors who utilise inside markets face when illegal, ad hoc vending happens on the road. We have seen how environmentally hazardous this is to all stakeholders, and we know how unsafe the roadways become when encumbrances are allowed to occupy highways and roadways,” he said.

Minister Manickchand encouraged citizens to focus on building a more orderly Guyana, emphasising that distractions from those who exploit vulnerabilities should not derail progress.

“Distractions from folks who capitalise on vulnerabilities are meant to do just that: distract from a beautiful, clean, orderly Guyana that we know is possible, that our children and generations deserve,” she said.

The minister shared that meetings with design consultants were held recently to finalise plans for the renovations. Photographs from these meetings, as well as of vendors using the designated tarmac area at Leonora, were also released to highlight the orderly approach being taken.

She posed a challenge to the nation about the type of country it wishes to build.

“What do we want as a country? A clean, orderly system that is fair and predictable? Or one where disorder and chaos prevails and from which no one really benefits in the long run? These are the questions this new Guyana must ask and answer. Together we can, together we must. Together we will. Do not be distracted from what is possible,” Manickchand said.

The renovations at Leonora Market are part of a broader effort to modernise markets across Guyana, ensuring they meet high standards of safety, sanitation, and convenience for both vendors and shoppers.