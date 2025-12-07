AMCHAM Guyana elects first female president

THE American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AMCHAM Guyana) has announced a historic leadership change following its Annual General Meeting held on Friday, with Mrs Iman Khan-Cummings elected as the organisation’s first female president.

The milestone marks a new era for the chamber as it continues to strengthen commercial ties between Guyana and the United States. In a statement issued after her election, Mrs Khan-Cummings reaffirmed her commitment to advancing bilateral economic co-operation. She said she intends to focus on deepening the commercial relationship between the two countries while “building bridges, expanding opportunity, and promoting shared prosperity for businesses across both countries.”

During the meeting, Executive Director, Richard Leo, delivered a report on the chamber’s achievements over the past year. He highlighted AMCHAM’s increased role in supporting bilateral trade, including the chamber’s first outbound trade mission to the Caribbean Business Conference, which opened new commercial opportunities for Guyanese and U.S. businesses. Leo also noted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service on June 30, aimed at boosting collaboration in areas such as business matchmaking, market intelligence, and trade support.

Outgoing President, Devindra Kissoon, was recognised for his leadership, which strengthened the chamber’s financial standing and expanded its membership base. Ms Tandi Rampersaud was also acknowledged for her continued efforts to advance U.S.–Guyanese economic co-operation.

U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot commended Mr Kissoon for his service and expressed confidence in Mrs Khan-Cummings’ ability to steer the Chamber forward, reaffirming the U.S. Embassy’s support for AMCHAM’s work and the broader Guyana–U.S. partnership.

AMCHAM Guyana also confirmed a new Board of Directors representing a broad and diverse range of Guyanese and American businesses for the 2025–2027 term. The newly elected Executive includes:

Iman Khan-Cummings as President (Corum Restaurant Group Inc.); Shyam Nokta as First Vice President (Environmental Management Consultants Inc.); Devindra Kissoon as Second Vice President/Secretary (London House Chambers); Eduardo Reple as Third Vice President (Guyana Marriott Hotel); and Fitzroy McLeod as Treasurer (National Milling Company of Guyana Inc.).

The directors elected to serve are Eshwar Thakurdin (One Communications), Alan Pitts (HESS Guyana Exploration Ltd.), German Consuegra (Machinery Corporation of Guyana Inc.), Melissa Varswyk (Georgetown American University), Narvan Singh (Baker Hughes Guyana Inc.), Navindra Thakur (Massy Distribution Guyana Inc.), John Colling (Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd.), Rosh Khan (ACE Consulting Group), Vahman Juraia (Halliburton Guyana Inc.), Rafael Nabi (Nabi Construction), Valeri Khan (Queens Atlantic Investment Inc.), Sarah Shaffie (InVentive Capital Logistics), Ayanna Watson (SOL Guyana Inc.), and Martin Cheong (SBM Offshore).