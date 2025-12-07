East Coast Demerara road expansion 84 % complete

CONSTRUCTION on the US$192 million East Coast Demerara Road Widening and Improvement Project is progressing steadily, with overall works now 84 per cent complete.

This is according to the Ministry of Public Works, which said that significant strides have been made along the Railway Embankment corridor between Sheriff Street and the Ogle Roundabout, where the asphalt surface has been fully paved.

The ministry said the newly laid roadway will offer commuters a smoother and more durable driving experience. The next phase of work in this section includes road markings, the installation of traffic lights and signs, and new lighting for the four-lane carriageway.

These final works will prepare the corridor for full use as construction continues eastward. Beyond the paved sections, reconstruction is ongoing on several key bridges at Plaisance, Success, La Bonne Intention (LBI), Mon Repos and Foulis.

The bridge at Foulis is already “substantially complete”, with only approach and railing works outstanding. Bridge works began in November and are scheduled for completion by January 2026.

The China Railway First Group Company Limited is executing the project. It involves expanding the Railway Embankment road into a four-lane highway from Sheriff Street to Enmore.

The project will also see the construction of a new four-lane road from Enmore to Orange Nassau, Mahaica. It encompasses a comprehensive reconstruction of the entire Railway Embankment alignment, which includes the construction of 42 new bridges and 77 culverts, of which 29 bridges and 70 culverts have been completed.

Once completed, the project will significantly enhance connectivity along the stretch. It will also facilitate easing the traffic congestion, promoting easier commuting and investments through improved accessibility. (DPI)