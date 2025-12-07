GWI speeds up major East Coast water upgrades

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is advancing a series of transformational upgrades along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridor to significantly enhance the quality, reliability, and reach of potable water service to thousands of residents.

A press release from the utility company noted that substantial improvements have been made to the Friendship Water Treatment Plant, which is designed to supply communities from Strathspey to Buxton. These upgrades include the installation of a new generator set (genset) to guarantee continuous production during power fluctuations, as well as the addition of new filters to improve overall treatment efficiency and water quality.

To further strengthen service delivery, GWI is currently drilling a new well at Friendship to boost the plant’s production capacity and ensure a consistent water supply across the distribution network.

Recently, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Shaik Baksh, accompanied by members of a technical team, visited several GWI facilities along the East Coast Demerara Corridor to assess the progress of various improvements that are being made to the water infrastructure. The team expressed confidence that residents will soon experience measurable upgrades in water pressure, continuity, and quality.

As part of GWI’s coastal modernisation programme, a brand-new water treatment plant has been constructed at Bachelor’s Adventure. This facility is scheduled to be commissioned soon and will significantly improve treated water coverage from Coldingen to Nabaclis. In addition to the major works at Friendship and Bachelor’s Adventure, a new well is now in the testing phase at Annandale and works have been completed for a new well, which was drilled at La Bonne Intention (LBI).

To complement these upgrades, GWI has also commenced drilling a new well at Mon Repos and a site has been identified for a well to be drilled at Better Hope. These wells are expected to stabilise production, improve water pressure, and build resilience within the network, particularly during periods of peak demand.

Looking ahead, GWI is preparing to construct a new surface-water treatment plant at Hope which will benefit residents from Cove & John to Cane Grove. This modern facility will significantly expand treated-water coverage and align with national efforts to deliver high-quality potable water to all households.

Baksh reaffirmed GWI’s commitment to high-quality service, noting that these projects form part of the Government of Guyana’s broader investment in water sector modernisation.

“GWI remains focused on ensuring that every community receives reliable access to clean, treated water. These works along the East Coast represent a major step forward as we continue to upgrade infrastructure, expand production, and meet the needs of a rapidly developing region,” the CEO stated.

Plans are in place for new wells to be drilled at Non-Pariel and Le Ressouvenir to boost the water supply.