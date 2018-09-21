Motorcyclist dies in Betsy Ground accident

A 52-year-old man lost his life around midday on Friday after the motorcycle he was riding allegedly collided with a canter truck which that was reversing unto the Betsy Ground Public Road.

Dead is Rajendranauth Harold Singh of Lot 28, Reliance Abandon, East Canje.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the driver of the canter was reversing west out of his yard towards the public road when the motor cycle bearing registration number CF 1615 which was proceeding north collided with the right side rear of the canter.

Singh was flung a short distance away and landed on the parapet.He reportedly sustained severe head injuries.The man was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An eyewitness recalled,hearing the impact loud impact and then seeing the lifeless body of Singh lying on the parapet.

“He was big built I think when he fall with that pressure he weight rupture his inside,” the eyewitness said.

According to reports ,Singh was returning home from work when incident occurred. He was employed as a supervisor with a private contracting company.

The 36-year-old driver who was identified as “Marvin”, is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations. A breathalyzer test was done which indicated he was below the limits of the prescribed alcohol level.(Nafeeza Yahya)