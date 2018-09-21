LGE 2018: Major parties, groups submit lists of candidates on Nomination Day

The major political parties and several groups contesting the November 12 Local Government Elections (LGE) presented their lists of candidates at various Returning Officers offices across the country on Nomination Day.

As the midday sun beamed over Georgetown,supporters and candidates from A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) assembled at Thomaslands. The two parties later submitted their lists of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Returning Officers at the Critchlow Labour College.

AT LINDEN

At Linden, APNU was the first party which submitted their list of candidates.The party is contesting in all eight constituencies in Linden.

Minister of Housing Valerie Patterson-Yearwood noted that the party is confident that it will win all 16 seats in the municipality.The party has since switched to full campaign mode.

Two groups, Linden for Lindeners and New Horizons, did not make the 14:00hrs deadline on Friday.

ON THE ESSEQUIBO COAST

Persons gathered at the Annandale/Riverstown NDC early as the time neared for the submission of the lists of candidates. The PPP supporters in this area came out with their colours and flags supporting the party.

Reports are that most of the parties that had registered to contest the elections did not show up on Nomination Day. For the Annandale/Riverstown NDC , five parties had registered but only two reached the requirement. For the other NDCs, the PPP/C and the APNU reps showed up and submitted their lists.

For the Anna Anna constituency, although six parties were registered only representatives from three showed up.

ON THE EAST COAST of DEMERARA

The process at Industry/Plaisance went smoothly. Representatives from the APNU camped out at the NDC at Dorcas Club on the Public Road Sparendaam, ECD since Thursday night to secure the first spot in the nomination process.

Present too, since the early hours of the morning, were the PPP representatives who were second in line in the process.

Eventually, Returning Officer (RO) Kreslyon Ogle presented the checked and stamped documents back to the political parties signifying the successful completion of the process.

Although other political parties and one voluntary group was expected, when the Guyana Chronicle left the NDC around 10:45hrs on Friday they were yet to make an appearance.

On the West Coast of Demerara

Over on the West Coast of Demerara,the APNU,AFC and PPP representatives also submitted their lists of candidates to various Returning Officers there.The United Republican Party(URP) submitted their lists of candidates at on the WCD. The party also made submissions in Georgetown and at Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast.

Berbice

Except for a hiccup reported at Corriverton,the process went ahead smoothly in the Ancient County. The APNU,PPP and AFC reps submitted lists across the Corentyne. The AFC reps submitted their lists at the Whim NDC office.

At Rose Hall one individual who was a councilor with PPP decided to go solo for the LGE this year.

At this year’s LGE polls the parties and groups will be contesting in 80 Local Authority Areas; 10 municipalities and 70 NDCs.

The Guyana Chronicle will provide detailed information on Nomination Day activities in Saturday,September 22,2018 edition of the newspaper.