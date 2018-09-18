Rape accused dies following arrest

A welder died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was detained at the East Ruimveldt Police outpost for the charge of rape.

According to a police report, Stonie Henry, 47 Mocha Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was scheduled to appear at the Georgetown Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.

However,while at the lock-up the man was seen vomiting and complained to the ranks about feeling unwell about 06:15hrs on Tuesday.

The ranks took Henry to the GPHC where he died less than two hours later.His body is presently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

According to reports, Henry was detained and expected to be charged for engaging in sexual activity with the teen on July 24, 2017 at Mocha Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.