Man dies after given wrong tablet for gas relief

A MAN is in police custody after allegedly giving his friend who had complained of “wind pain” poisonous tablets that were in a “Garlic Extra 1000G” bottle on Sunday.

Dead is Gary Sullivan, 46, a labourer of Kitty, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that Sullivan left his home around 11:20hrs on Sunday and returned about 20:30hrs with a bottle supposedly containing garlic tablets.

When asked by his wife what was in the bottle, Sullivan related that he was given the tablets by his friend in order to relieve gas that had built up in his system.

Before midnight, Sullivan consumed some of the tablets; two hours later he awoke from his sleep and began to complain to his wife of not feeling well. He then began to vomit.

Realising her husband was in pain, the wife contacted the Georgetown Public Hospital ambulance service and Sulivan was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and later succumbed to the poisonous tablets on Monday afternoon. The body is currently at the mortuary awaiting post-mortem.