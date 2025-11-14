2025 Records Lowest Crime Figures in 10 years – Crime Chief

The Guyana Police Force is closing 2025 with some of its strongest crime-fighting results in ten years, according to a detailed performance review presented by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum during the GPF’s Christmas Policing Launch.

The statistics show sweeping improvements across key crime categories, unprecedented drug seizures, and a notable rise in cybercrime convictions, clear indicators, Blanhum said, of a more agile and intelligence-driven policing strategy.

Blanhum reported that cybercrime enforcement saw significant movement this year, with 50 cases recorded in 2025 compared to 23 in 2024.

Convictions also doubled, moving from six last year to 12 this year. The surge reflects both improved detection and more technical investigative capacity within the Force.

Drug enforcement also showed a dramatic shift. The GPF seized 233 kilogrammes of cocaine in 2025, a sharp contrast to the mere six kilogrammes seized in 2024.

Cannabis-related charges also increased, with 244 persons charged this year, compared to 227 in 2024. Additionally, cocaine-possession charges rose from 38 persons in 2024 to 58 in 2025.

Beyond narcotics and cybercrime, the GPF recorded broad improvements in overall crime suppression.

Blanhum confirmed that serious crimes dropped to 801 reports this year, 269 fewer than the 1,070 recorded in 2024.

He highlighted that 2025 now stands as the year with the lowest serious-crime figures in the last decade.

Robbery also reached a historic low. Blanhum explained that 2025 recorded the lowest frequency of robberies in ten years, with 270 cases logged, compared to the decade-high of 1,237 cases reported in 2017.

Similarly, break-and-enter and larceny cases fell to 190 this year, the lowest level in ten years and a stark contrast to the 1,287 cases recorded at the height of the trend.

The Crime Chief said the downward shift is not coincidental but the result of the Force’s deliberate investment in data-led deployment, targeted patrols and improved investigative training across divisions.

He noted that the Christmas season will see an even more assertive posture, with increased presence in commercial corridors, expanded intelligence-sharing, and strategic operations aimed at safeguarding citizens during the busiest period of the year.