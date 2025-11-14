GRA Officers Ambushed by Suspected Smugglers During Early-Morning Operation in Berbice

Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) were ambushed by suspected smugglers in the vicinity of No. 61 Village, Berbice during an anti-smuggling patrol.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, at approximately 04:00 hours, officers from Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) were attacked by alleged smugglers during an intelligence driven enforcement operation in the vicinity of No. 61 Village, Berbice.

During the operation, the Customs Enforcement Officers had intercepted a large wooden motor vessel conveying a significant quantity of uncustomed goods which included alcoholic beverages, and detained same along with the persons found on board. However, while the vessel and its contents were being escorted to a designated facility in the vicinity of No# 43 village, Berbice, for processing, the officers were ambushed by a group of men who forcefully retrieved the vessel and seized items.

Through swift collaboration with other sister agencies including ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, four (4) of the perpetrators have since been arrested and will face prosecution to the full extent of the law for their actions. Efforts are ongoing to locate the vessel and its contents.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to remind the public of its “zero tolerance” approach to smuggling and anyone who attempts to import or export goods with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any duties is guilty of an offence and is liable to penalties and/or imprisonment in accordance with Section 218 of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01.

The Revenue Authority pleads with the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408. All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.