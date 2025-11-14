News Archives
Woman Charged with Manslaughter In Fatal Stabbing of Partner
28-year-old Oyanna Stewart has been charged with manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of her partner, Kevin Alexander, during an argument at their home in Wismar, Linden.
According to a police press release, Stewart was arrested on November 10, 2025, and later charged for the offense of manslaughter: “Contrary to Section 94 of the Criminal Law Offence Act Chapter 8:01.”

On November 14, 2025, the accused appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool, and the charge was read to her.

She was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Bail was granted in the sum of $600,000.00.
This matter was adjourned December 18, 2025.

30-year-old Alexander was fatally stabbed on November 10, 2025, around 21:45 hrs at his residence.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Alexander and Stewart, a housewife of the same address, were involved in an argument during which the suspect allegedly stabbed him once on the left side of his abdomen.

The injured man was assisted by relatives and public-spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

