Robbery Under Arms Declines Across All Time Blocks

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has reported significant declines in robbery under arms across every major time period, highlighting what he described as the Guyana Police Force’s “optimal deployment” strategy for the upcoming Christmas season.

Presenting a detailed time-of-day analysis during the GPF’s annual Christmas Policing Launch, Blanhum said the figures show that targeted patrols, intelligence-driven interventions, and improved visibility are producing tangible results.

According to the comparative data for 2024 and 2025, the most notable drop was recorded between 6:01 p.m. and midnight, where incidents fell from 174 last year to 111 this year.

Blanhum said this period has historically been the most vulnerable window, and the reduction demonstrates the impact of intensified evening patrols and smarter zoning of high-risk corridors.

He described the shift as a clear indicator that “resources are being allocated exactly where they are needed.”

The late-night period between midnight and 6:00 a.m. also showed improvement, moving from 56 cases in 2024 to 49 in 2025.

Blanhum noted that enhanced mobile patrols and strengthened coordination across divisions contributed to this steady decline.

Morning incidents between 6:01 a.m. and noon were reduced from 39 last year to 22 this year, a change he attributed to earlier deployments and greater police presence in busy commercial zones as businesses open for the day.

Perhaps the most striking development was seen during the afternoon period between 12:01 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., where reports fell dramatically from 52 cases in 2024 to only four this year.



Blanhum said this sharp decline reflects the success of intelligence-led policing, real-time CCTV monitoring and proactive targeting of known motorcycle-based offenders who traditionally operate during the day.

Overall, the Crime Chief said the Force’s approach has become more precise, more responsive and more deeply informed by real-time data.

He stressed that as the festive season approaches, the GPF will further strengthen its posture through heightened patrols, increased visibility, and a sustained emphasis on rapid response.

According to Blanhum, the Force is committed to maintaining this downward trajectory as the Christmas period, one of the busiest and highest-traffic times of the year, gets underway.

He explained that these numbers prove that the GPF strategic deployments are working and the force intends to keep refining and reinforcing them to protect citizens during the holiday season and beyond.