‘We are going to deliver on our commitments faster, better, greater’

–President Ali affirms government’s intention to deliver on cash grants, other pledges

FIRMLY reassuring Guyanese of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic’s (PPP/C’s) commitment to delivering on its promises, President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening addressed recent criticism levelled at his administration, while underscoring the government’s ambitious development agenda.

Speaking at the opening of this year’s GuyExpo, the President dismissed critics who have accused the administration of failing to deliver on its promises. “You don’t need to remind us about our commitments,” he declared, emphasising that whether it involves grants, incentives or subsidies, his government intends to fulfil “every one of them, faster, better, greater.”

Taking aim at those who he said lacked the capacity to understand the scale and seriousness of governing, Dr. Ali said: “Stay in your lane. Don’t get beside yourself. Understand what level you’re boxing at…this is not the simplistic architect of beating a system. This is not the simplistic journey of stealing from the system. This is hard work that required technical competence, that require brain power.”

The government, he reassured his audience, is committed to building prosperity, ensuring that citizens benefit from real policies to improve their livelihoods.

Drawing a sharp line between leadership and political commentary, the President argued that those attacking his government ought not to underestimate the complexity of managing a rapidly transforming economy.

Guyana’s economy, he noted, continues to thrive, fuelled by unprecedented growth, expanding private-sector confidence and a wave of new investments across multiple industries.

President Ali cautioned that such momentum requires more than slogans and simplistic assumptions.

“Our economy is not a toy,” he said, adding, “This is real business that demands technical competence and brain power.”

He criticised what he described as misguided narratives about “beating” or “stealing from” the system, insisting instead that sustainable development is achieved through expertise, discipline and hard work.

To this end, he urged Guyanese to be wary and not be influenced by slogans being pushed on social media.

President Ali had last week announced that his government will unveil a comprehensive package of measures before the end of the year aimed at empowering all categories of Guyanese, including persons living with disabilities, the elderly, women, children, farmers and small-business owners.

The President said the forthcoming initiatives will not only provide direct cash transfers to families, but would also focus on broader programmes designed to strengthen social and economic empowerment across the country.

He emphasised that the administration is pursuing a holistic approach that goes beyond immediate financial relief to address the diverse needs of citizens.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise public services, the President noted that the entire system is being digitised to ensure efficiency and transparency in the distribution of benefits. To this end, he encouraged the public to open bank accounts in preparation for electronic transfers.