Wins for Georgetown and East Coast in GCB/CGI Jaguars One-day League

GEORGETOWN and East Coast Demerara also registered wins yesterday in round three of the GCB/CGI Jaguars 50 overs tournament.

At the Enmore ground, East Coast Demerara were bowled out for 152 in 46.1 overs. Amir Khan top scored with 39. He received support from Kamesh Yadram (33) and Ramnarine Chatura with 18.

Bowling for East Bank, Ronaldo Alimohamed and Trevon France picked up three wickets for 16 and 43 runs, respectively.

East Bank in reply failed to reach their target and were dismissed for 127 all out in 39.5 overs. Opening batsman, Trevon Griffith, top scored with 78 and was the only batsman to achieve double figures.

Bowling for East Coast, Bhaskar Yadram and Chandrapaul Hemraj picked up three wickets for 20 and eight runs respectively, while Amir Khan and Gajana Sukhanand assisted with two wickets apiece.

East Coast Demerara won by 25 runs.

Over at the Everest ground, Upper Corentyne made 177 all out in 42.2 overs after the game was reduced to 44 overs. Alex Algoo and Clinton Pestano made 50 and 51, in that order.

Joshua Ramsammy assisted with 35 and Eon Hooper 11. Bowling for Georgetown, young Ramaal Lewis picked up 4-26, while Andre Stoll and Ashmead Nedd supported with two wickets each.

Georgetown easily achieved their total, losing only three wickets in 26.4 overs. Christopher Barnwell top scored with 83 while Leon Johnson made 70. Georgetown won by seven wickets.

The action continues tomorrow, with Lower Corentyne facing Essequibo at the Albion ground, Georgetown going up against East bank at the GCC ground, while East Coast will take on West Demerara at Everest and West Berbice battle Upper Corentyne at the Port Mourant ground. Action in all matches starts at 09: 00hrs.