Elderly man dies in West Demerara accident

A Deputy Superintendent of Police who is stationed in ‘D’ Division has found himself on the other side of the law following a fatal accident involving a pedal cyclist on Wednesday evening on the Boerasirie Bridge, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Conrad Alleyne, 64, of 33 Hague, WCD.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 19:20hrs on Wednesday on the Boerasirie Bridge involving motorcar bearing registration PTT 992 which was driven by the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Police said initial enquiries from the driver of the car revealed that as he was proceeding east along the northern side of the bridge, he suddenly felt an impact and upon investigating saw the cyclist lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.

Alleyne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition, treated and later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but succumbed on his way.

An investigation has since been launched by a Senior Officer who visited the scene and also conducted a breathalyzer test on the Officer involved in the accident. He was found to be above the legal limit.

The victim’s body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.