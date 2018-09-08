Exhibitors tell of mixed fortunes this year

– as Heritage Village returns to Sophia

IT wasn’t business as usual for some exhibitors at the Whirlwind Heritage Village at Sophia this year, owing to a poor turn-out and fewer buyers.

Exhibitor Iris Callistro of “The Real T’ing” business from Callistro Bay at Kabakaburi on the Upper Pomeroon River, who trades in such items as cassava bread, farine, casareep, piwari, potato wine, wild meat and art and craft told the Guyana Chronicle that having expended money to get to the location, she did not get the sales she had expected because not many people visited.

She explained that the reason sales may have been bad is because most people had the same commodities on sale.

She said that by comparison, the place was crowded last year, and business was booming. She’s already planned that come next year, she’d be doing things a bit differently; for instance, she’ll be bringing different types of craft, perhaps made from coconut, cotton and clay, in order to draw more sales, as she wants her products to be unique.

Meanwhile, the maker of all Amerindian wines, Jennifer Nearso, said that last year was better for her in terms of sales. She stated that she was selling her wines reasonably cheap, like $400, $500 and $1000 per bottle as usual, but people just were not buying.

However, Jason Brandon of Bamboo Craft had a different story to tell, since he managed to rack up some sales and meet quite a few people who were interested in his pieces.

He told the Guyana Chronicle that next year he is coming back “bigger and better.”

Booths such as Rave Designs, which specialises in hand-crafted jewellery and accessories, had many interesting creations which attracted some sales.

Deborah Mathias said business wasn’t as expected, but she was pleased to be a part of the event nevertheless.

Some exhibitors from several far-flung areas of Guyana were notably absent from this year’s exhibition, but there were also some newcomers, and the turn-out from Moraikobai and Georgetown was outstanding.

They had all Amerindian wines and foods on sale at the many booths at the Sophia Exhibition Site this week.