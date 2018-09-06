19 mobile phones found at Camp Street Prison

A joint search of the Georgetown Prisons on Camp Street on Thursday by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and and the Guyana Prison Service unearthed 19 mobile phones among other prohibited items.

According to the police , the list of items unearthed by the ranks during the search include

f ive (5) phone chargers , o ne (1) flash drive , f ifteen (15) cigarette lighters ,t wo (packs) cigarettes, f ive (5) pairs of scissors , s even (7) improvised weapons and f ive hundred (500) grams of cannabis.

Police said the operation which lasted for five hours, was commanded by two senior officers and involved a total of seventy-one ranks.

In recent months , the authorities have been battling the issue of prohibited items entering the confines of the prisons. There have been several search exercises which were conducted at the Lusignan Prisons where a number of items ,including improvised weapons , were seized by the prison authorities.