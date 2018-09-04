Woman survives shooting incident in Sophia

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Stacey Ann Robinson, 39, which occurred  around 09:10hrs on Wednesday at Sophia.
According to the police , Robinson of Lot 315 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was standing at a junction at ‘B’ Field Sophia when two identifiable males approached her.
Police said one of the men immediately  whipped out a handgun and discharged a round which struck Robinson in the right leg; the suspects then quickly fled the scene.
 
Robinson received medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)   and was discharged. The suspects are being sought. 

