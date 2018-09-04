Several homeless following Sophia fire

A family of six is now homeless after a mentally ill man allegedly lit afire their ‘D’ Field,Sophia home late Tuesday afternoon.

When the Guyana Chronicle arrived at the scene the inferno was already contained by fire fighters from the Guyana Fire Service. The fire was first observed around 16:00 hours and quickly gutted the home which was made from wood and concrete.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle , Maria Charles explained that she was not at home when the fire started but was a few houses away when she was alerted about the fire from persons in the village .

Charles, who is the mother of an eight-month-old baby, explained that the home was purposely set alight by her older brother, whom she noted is mentally unstable.

Charles explained that the family was unable to save anything from the home as they count their losses.

“His head is not right… he said it’s his father house and he burnt it,” the distressed woman explained. She said that that her brother had threatened to kill another sister, who was also living at the home with her daughter. However due to the constant threats the sibling moved out from the family home.

Coming home to the devastating news was Fizal Charles who was left with only the clothes on his back . He was at work at the time of the fire.“Everything burn… we ain’t manage to say anything,” the man explained as the family sat at another relative’s home seeking shelter.

The suspected arsonist was later taken into custody at the Turkeyen Police Station.