Buzzing this Weekend

There’s a lot to do this weekend as the summer begins to wind down. So get out there and have some fun! Don’t be cooped up at home

Today

“It’s time to wash down for the summer with “Summa Wash Down” at Giftland car park tonight. Live from Kingston Jamaica it’s I-Octane, Natural Black, live and in living colour, Stitchie ibes machine. Supa Ray, Selector Andre and Damien, DJ Fresh, Gully Ras and Diamond, DJ Magnum, DJ Sand and Green Downs will be in attendance. Admission: $1,500, $5,000 (VIP)

It’s Cocktails and Beer Happy Hour at 704 Sports Bar from 19:00hrs-20:00hrs, so head down and cash in on 50 percent off your next drink!

The Central Georgetown Rotaract presents Open Mic: Unshackled” at The Duke. Come out and enjoy an evening of spoken word, poetry, floetry and creative, artistic performances. It is bound to be an evening with a difference.

Tomorrow

DJ Darry Entertainment presents a Back to School party at the YWCA. Come out and be a part of this exciting event. Have a great time as you go back in time. Dress casual or in your uniform and get ready to go Back to School. Admission: $1,000

Can’t get enough of the summer vibes? Pulse Entertainment presents “Obsession: The End Of Summer” at the Giftland Mall Strip. Come Fete with us one more time as we and join the partygoers as they close off summer the right way. Bottle specials all night. Music, lighting and decor by Pulse Entertainment. DJ Line up includes Dj Ryan, Ent Kerwin, Ent Rawle, DJ Shizzle. Girls free before 20:00hrs. Admission: $2,000 (at the door before 22:00hrs)

Sunday

If you missed last Sunday night’s Marvelous Sundays at Club Blue Iguana then you missed one of the best Sunday night parties in a long while. It continues this Sunday, with the same great vibes, drinks specials and great atmosphere. Music by Stereo Sonic, Determined Family and DJ Energy the Party King. Everyone FREE before 23:00hrs